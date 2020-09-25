FFN Extra Point: Newport 95 yard TD pass

FFN Extra Point: Dejai Marshall & Chris Reynolds connect for 95 yd Newport TD
By Chris Hudgison | September 24, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:01 PM

We can’t get every highlight or every game on Fridays, so that means there’s more storylines. The FFN Extra Point is on a impressive go-ahead touchdown.

Newport started the 2nd half inside their own 5 yard line. Dejai Marshall launches one, looks like a Lonoke defender will pick it off but it goes right to Chris Reynolds in stride. Reynolds will win the race to the paint, and it’s a 95 yard Newport touchdown. The Greyhounds beat Lonoke 47-19.

3-0 Newport will host 3-0 Melbourne Friday in the 3A-2 opener.

