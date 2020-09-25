JHS alum Kevin Pointer making an immediate impact with ULM

JHS alum Kevin Pointer is in his redshirt freshman season with ULM. (Source: ESPN)
By Chris Hudgison | September 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 5:46 PM

MONROE, La. (KAIT) - Jonathan Adams Jr. and Noah Gatlin aren’t the only JHS alums playing D1 ball on Saturdays.

Kevin Pointer is making an immediate impact for ULM as a redshirt freshman. He had 5 tackles on September 12th in a loss at Army. Pointer had 3 stops last week in the Sun Belt opener. He recorded his first TFL but the Warhawks fell to Texas State.

Pointer has 8 total tackles in 2020 and a QB hurry. He’ll play on national TV for the 2nd straight week. The Warhawks face UTEP Saturday at 2:30pm on ESPN2.

