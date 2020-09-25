Man held without bond in rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was being held Friday in the Craighead County jail without bond on suspicion of rape, as he also faces a multitude of other charges in a separate case.
Cody Aaron Duane Cambron, 30, of Bay was arrested Sept. 23 on suspicion of three counts of rape after an investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said in a probable cause affidavit that two victims came forward Sept. 21 about the case.
One of the victims said she was 13 years old, while the second victim said she was either 15 or 16 years old, when the rapes happened, the affidavit noted.
“Both (victims) advised that Cambron had raped them when they were younger," deputies said in an affidavit.
In a separate case, Cambron was also arrested Sept. 23 by Bay police on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to the probable cause affidavit in that case, Bay police pulled over a red Chevrolet pickup truck at the Jordan’s Gas Station for disobeying a stop sign.
Officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a red box with marijuana inside the vehicle, the affidavit noted.
Police spoke with Cambron.
“I asked if he would agree to go back to his residence and consent to search due to arrests being made on vehicles leaving his residence,” the affidavit noted.
Cambron gave verbal permission to go back to the house and officers went to get a written consent to search form.
As they did, officers saw something else.
“Chief Paul Keith and I witnessed through the front window three juvenile males rolling what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette. The juveniles then lit the cigarette in the presence of a toddler in the room,” the affidavit noted.
Officers later served a search warrant at the house and found marijuana, meth, 11 firearms, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and rolling papers, police said.
Officers also spoke with Cambron about what was found in the house.
“Cody Cambron explained to Chief Keith and I that he had to resort to selling narcotics due to not having work and he needed to pay the bills,” police said in the affidavit.
Cambron will be arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
