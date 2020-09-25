Sept. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 25. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cloudy sky overnight prevented the development of dense fog across Region 8.
It’ll take some time but sunshine is set to return, warming temperatures into the 70s and 80s today through the weekend.
We did raise the chance of rain on Monday with a cold front. Around an inch of rain will be possible.
The second cold front arrives on Tuesday.
Weather Headlines
News Headlines
A Jonesboro evangelist is praying for a change in inmate visitations at the county jail.
Downtown Paragould has been hustling and bustling with business and now city leaders hope a $25,000 grant will bring in more crowds.
In addition to 17 more deaths, the state of Arkansas Thursday reported one of the highest single-day increases in new COVID-19 cases.
In addition to 17 more deaths, the state of Arkansas Thursday reported one of the highest single-day increases in new COVID-19 cases.
