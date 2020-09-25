Teen arrested in child porn case, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man faces a Nov. 24 circuit court date after authorities say he possessed over 3,000 images of suspected child pornography.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Jondon B. Jason, 19, of Fifty Six was arrested Sept. 24 on suspicion of computer child pornography and distributing, viewing or possessing of a matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child after an investigation by police.
A probable cause affidavit in the case released Friday afternoon noted that the Jonesboro Police Department High-Tech Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Commission on Missing and Exploited Children about the case.
Authorities found nearly 300 files of suspected child exploitation, along with an email address that was used to register a Dropbox account, the affidavit noted.
“The file names found in the metadata contained titles denoting the involvement of prepubescent children being involved in sexual acts. The files provided contained approximately 3,017 images and videos,” the affidavit noted. “After reviewing the files, a large majority of them contained child sexual exploitation involving children as young as toddlers, both male and female.”
Police also interviewed Jason about the case, the affidavit noted.
He also admitted sharing the files in the Dropbox account, plus using apps to get the files as well, police said.
“The defendant stated he began downloading the files when he was a minor. The defendant also acknowledged that he knew it was illegal to possess and view the files,” police said in the affidavit.
A $50,000 bond was set in the case, with Jason ordered not to have any access to the Internet or any internet device.
