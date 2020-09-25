Virtual St. Jude Memphis Marathon kicks off this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 19th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon is shifting to an “interactive virtual experience.”
The experience began in August and will continue over the next few months with the virtual race day happening Saturday, December 5.
This year’s participants can choose between the three options below:
1. 1-Race Challenge: complete a 5K, 10K, half or marathon on race day
2. 2-Race Challenge: complete two distances (5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day.
3. 4-Race Challenge: complete every distance (5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon) in the months leading up to and on race day.
St. Jude says those who are registered will receive a race number, a finisher medal and more.
General registration is now open.
Anyone who is already registered will be automatically transitioned to the virtual experience. For additional information, visit stjude.org/marathon.
