Arkansas reports nearly 800 new confirmed coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 20 more deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus as the state added nearly 800 new confirmed cases.
The Department of Health on Friday said the number of fatalities in the state from COVID-19 now totals 1,266 from confirmed and probable cases.
The state reported 796 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 77,472. The state reported an additional 101 new probable cases.
The number of people hospitalized increased by 27 to 484. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Friday the state exceeded its goal to conduct 200,000 tests for the virus this month.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.