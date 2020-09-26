Georgia hands Arkansas season opening loss

Bennett wasn’t expected to play in the Bulldogs' season and Southeastern Conference opener. The whole week was spent wondering whether Southern California transfer JT Daniels or redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis would get the call against Arkansas. But when Daniels wasn’t cleared because of injury and Mathis' slow start led to the Bulldogs trailing against an opponent that hadn’t won an SEC game since October 2017, it was Bennett who had come full circle, back from junior-college football, and rallied Georgia to a 37-10 victory.