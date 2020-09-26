Newport Depot Days still on, even with pandemic

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Newport hosted the 22nd Annual Depot Days Music Festival. The festival looked different this year as COVID-19 guidelines were followed.
The Depot Days Festival is a community-wide event in Newport, Arkansas, to celebrate the musical history and the connection to the original Rock 'N Roll Highway 67. The annual event has live music, food, and vendors.
This year, all events are being held outdoors. Vendors are limited to ensure enough space. Masks and a six feet distance are required when walking through the park. Attendees are allowed to take off their masks once they are seated.
Attendees said that events like this one are important for the community to come together, especially during a pandemic.
“With the pandemic going on and everything and everyone is stuck at home, people out here are social distancing, we’ve got our masks on, and we’re just having a blast,” said attendee Hal Mantooth.
“Events like this one are very important for the community. It brings visitors to town. It lets people get out and socialize and visit with each other,” said attendee Cheryl Childress.
Depot Days will last until 9:30 pm in downtown Newport, 201 Hazel StreetNewport, AR 72112. For a full list of events, music schedule, and COVID-19 guidelines, click here.
