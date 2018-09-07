Next Chance of Rain Comes Sunday Night

Quiet weather will continue this weekend with warm afternoons and cool (but comfortable) mornings. Late Sunday, a cold front will drop from Missouri bringing clouds and rain. Sunday will be dry until 9-10 PM when showers start to enter from the west-northwest. The best chance for rain will come overnight though some will still see showers for the first half of Monday. Clouds will last longer than that. Cooler weather is on the way for the rest of the week! Highs will mainly be in the 60s and overnight temperatures falling into the 40s!