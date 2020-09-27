Arkansas State soccer beats Texas State to improve to 4-0

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (9/27/20) – Hailey Cloud registered her first collegiate goal as she scored the game-winning free-kick to help lead the Arkansas State women’s soccer team past Texas State 2-0, Sunday.
Following the win, A-State improved to 4-0 on the year, for the first time in program history as Texas State fell to 1-6-1.
In the 31st minute, Cloud lined up for a free-kick, which was set up by Sarah Sodoma. Cloud calmy launched a beautiful kick, which sailed over the hand of Beth Agee, and through the top right side of the net, to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 advantage.
Cloud, Abby Glockzin, and Hannah Maupin led the Red Wolves offensively with two shots apiece. Tara Lea, Riley Minard, and Abigail Miller also took a chance at goal.
The home team added insurance in the 56th minute when Glockzin connected with Hailey Furio, who then sent a perfect ball over the top to Sarah Sodoma. Sodoma then created space to the left side, then gather and took a powerful shot through the bottom left side of the net.
Furio played a solid game both ways as she finished the contest with an assist and a shot.
Webster Groves, Mo., native Megan McClure, punched in a strong performance in goal as registered her third shutout of the year while making three saves. The senior now sits 14 career shutouts, which is a program-high.
Both squads took nine shots on the match, but the Red Wolves placed six-shots on goal compared to the Bobcats three. A-State took two corners in the contest.
Arkansas State will return to action Thursday, Oct. 3, to host Little Rock. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m.
