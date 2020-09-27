Barrett confirmation hearings set to start October 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College alumna Amy Coney Barrett is one step closer to achieving something very few legal experts ever will: a seat on the nation’s highest court.
But before that can happen, she’ll have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
While Democrats and liberals are pushing for the confirmation vote to be delayed until after the election, WMC political analyst Michael Nelson says that’s not likely.
“Honestly, the Democrats are in no position to slow down this process in the Senate, except maybe a little bit here and there at the margins,” Nelson said.
Confirmation hearings are set to start Oct. 12.
Barrett has already been through one confirmation hearing after President Trump nominated her to a federal appellate court in 2017.
Democrats questioned her about her religious views and how it would impact how she’d rule on issues like Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
Barrett said as a circuit court federal judge, she would be “absolutely bound” to follow Supreme Court precedent.
However, as a Supreme Court justice, she wouldn’t have to.
In addition to reproductive rights, analysts say Obamacare and LGBTQ rights are also at potential risk.
“In recent years, the Court has been 5-4 on a lot of different decisions,” Nelson said. “Her confirmation to the court will tilt the court across the board in a conservative direction.”
Trump and Senate Republicans pushing for a quick confirmation, which Nelson says they’ll likely get.
“I think we’re on a schedule, unless something unforeseen happens, to see this wrapped up by election day,” Nelson said.
If confirmed, Barrett would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, and at just 48 years old, she could sit on the court for decades.
