Churches adapt for COVID-19

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Central Baptist Church in Paragould is getting creative and adapting to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
The past few Sundays have looked a little different for the church. Church services were moved to the Greene County Fairgrounds to accommodate more people.
Originally, the church met at Greene County Tech School District.
During the pandemic, the church made several changes.
They began with online streaming. They also met at the Paragould Cinema. Now, the church is meeting at the fairgrounds to have enough room to spread out.
Masks are required when walking throughout the building.
Pastor Blake Ligon says that it has been an adventure. He is keeping positive and says that churches must learn how to adapt.
He joked and said that it is a “gypsy church” because the church “just keeps moving around.”
“Our church is going by the hour, and that’s really true. We had a plan last week, and then it changed. So, we got another plan. We’re kinda crazy, and that’s what I’ve told our people, and told our staff as well is that we are on an adventure right now,” said Ligon.
“I think, so often, churches have gotten into just a rut. This is what we do, this is where we meet, this is how we do it. And the coronavirus, rather you’ve been to church for 200 years, or rather you’re at church for 200 days, you have to change things and do things differently.”
He says that one positive thing that has come out of the pandemic is that their online traffic is at an all-time high. They are seeing several new members through online streaming.