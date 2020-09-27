Health officials report 1,437 new coronavirus cases, 22 new deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 1,437 new COVID-19 cases statewide with an increase of 22 deaths.
The department says there are now 190,891 total cases with 183,856 confirmed and 7,035 probable. The death toll has hit 2,374 with 739 hospitalizations in the Volunteer State.
According to TDH, 174,044 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department is reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more coronavirus-related deaths.
After an increase of 122, there have now been a total of 30,922 coronavirus cases across Shelby County, with 30,574 confirmed and 348 probable.
SCHD also reports an increase of 3 deaths, bringing the county total to 454, of which 428 are confirmed and 23 are probable.
There have been more than 28,800 recoveries reported and there are 1,631 active cases as of Saturday.
