One injured in overnight shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police investigate an overnight shooting that injured one person.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, JPD Officers responded to shots being fired outside of the Brickhouse Grill located on Main Street.
Officers discovered a victim had been hit by a bullet in his right hip.
He was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital.
Police are searching for the suspect at this time.
If you know anything that can help police and want to remain anonymous, please call (870) 935-STOP (935-7867) to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.