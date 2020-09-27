One injured in overnight shooting

Around 1:30 a.m., JPD Officers responded to shots being fired outside of the Brickhouse Grill located on Main Street. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 27, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 7:46 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police investigate an overnight shooting that injured one person.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, JPD Officers responded to shots being fired outside of the Brickhouse Grill located on Main Street.

Officers discovered a victim had been hit by a bullet in his right hip.

He was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time.

If you know anything that can help police and want to remain anonymous, please call (870) 935-STOP (935-7867) to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.

