Slade Smith’s Make-A-Wish granted after 3-year wait

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After a three-year wait, Slade Smith was surprised with his Make-A-Wish on Sunday.
Brookland Middle School sponsored Slade’s wish.
Slade battled leukemia for nearly two and a half years. He was diagnosed in 2017. He received his last round of treatments and chemotherapy in May.
Slade’s wish was put off because of the pandemic. On Sunday, he was surprised with a gaming PC, desk, chair, and games.
After Slade received his gifts, he was surprised with a parade of cars, trucks, motorcycles, police, and firefighters that circled around the middle school.
Make-A-Wish ambassadors and his family worked with his basketball coach to set up the surprise for him after practice. Slade joked and said that his mom really threw him off to pull off the surprise.
“I had no idea. My mom told me a bunch of lies (laughter), saying she had no idea what was going on. I’m speechless,” said Slade.
“He totally deserves this after everything he’s been through. He had a pretty hard road with his treatments. St. Jude was really good to us. They do amazing things, and we are forever grateful to St. Jude. He is so deserving of everything he gets with this wish,” said Stacie Smith, Slade’s mom.
Stacie Smith says that even though Slade has been through a tough time, he has always had a good sense of humor.
Slade is excited to break in his new gaming equipment.
