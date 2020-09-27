TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban

Justice Department lawyer Daniel Schwei sought to undercut TikTok lawyers' argument, saying that Chinese companies are not purely private and are subject to intrusive laws compelling their cooperation with intelligence agencies. The Justice Department has also argued that economic regulations of this nature generally are not subject to First Amendment scrutiny. Plaintiffs can’t claim a First Amendment right in hosting TikTok itself as a platform for others' speech because merely hosting a platform is not an exercise of the First Amendment, the Justice Department contends.