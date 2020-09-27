Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/25/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on September 25th, 2020.
Rivercrest (Kam Turner TD run)
Nominee number 1 is Rivercrest. Kam Turner extends the lead with a 3rd quarter touchdown. The FFN Player of the Week accounted for 359 total yards and 5 TD. The Colts beat Pocahontas 46-26 to move to 4-0.
Wynne (Jayden Potter 55 yd TD run)
Nominee number 2 is Wynne. Jayden Potter heads outside, spin cycles not once but twice, Potter breaks free and he’s gone for a 55 yard touchdown. The Yellowjackets beat Brookland 42-17 to move to 4-0.
Westside (River Engle TD pass to Kessler Engle)
Our third nominee is Westside. It’s Engle to Engle for 6, River connects with Kesler to give the Warriors the lead. They beat Trumann 42-7 in the 4A-3 opener.
Hoxie (Cade Forrester one-handed INT)
How about a defensive play for our final nominee. Hoxie’s Cade Forrester with a one hand interception, he almost had a pick six. The Mustangs beat Harrisburg 46-6 to move to 4-0.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
