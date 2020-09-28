Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 11th at Schooner Fall Classic

After the second round was suspended due to high winds, windy conditions continued Monday as the Arkansas State women’s golf team finished 11th at the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club.
The Red Wolves fired an opening round 290 (+10), the ninth-lowest round in program history, but a second round 299 (+19) and final round 310 (+30) saw A-State finished 11th with a two-day total of 899 (+59). With the first round 290, six of the top-11 low rounds in program history have come since the start of the 2019-20 season. Baylor won the event with a total of 834 (-6) with TCU (864) and host Oklahoma (864) tied for second.
Grayson Gladden led A-State with a total of 219 (+9) to finish tied for 21st. Her first round 71 (+1) tied Madison Smith for the lowest round of the event for an A-State golfer. Olivia Schmidt carded a total of 224 (+14) to tie for 37th with Smith (T45th) and Kayla Burke (T49th) round out the Red Wolves scorers.
A-State is scheduled to host the Lady Red Wolves Classic Oct. 13-14 at Sage Meadows Country Club. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (AStateWGolf).
Schooner Fall Classic | Belmar Golf Club | Norman, Okla.
Final Results
11. Arkansas State | 290-299-310=899 (+59)
T21. Grayson Gladden | 71-76-72=219 (+9)
T37. Olivia Schmidt | 73-74-77=224 (+14)
T45. Madison Smith | 71-77-79= 227 (+17)
T49. Kayla Burke | 77-72-82=231 (+21)
-- Sydnie Leung | 75-WD-WD=N/A
