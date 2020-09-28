Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 11th at Schooner Fall Classic

The Red Wolves fired an opening round 290 (+10), the ninth-lowest round in program history, but a second round 299 (+19) and final round 310 (+30) saw A-State finished 11th with a two-day total of 899 (+59). With the first round 290, six of the top-11 low rounds in program history have come since the start of the 2019-20 season. Baylor won the event with a total of 834 (-6) with TCU (864) and host Oklahoma (864) tied for second.