Catalytic converter crimes continue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army became the latest victim in a months-long rash of catalytic converters.
The alleged theft happened sometime between Friday and Sunday night.
According to the initial incident report, someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $800 from a 1999 Ford 300-Series pickup parked at 800 Cate St.
There are no known suspects listed at this time.
Virtually every week since the beginning of the year, Jonesboro police have investigated at least one catalytic converter theft report.
The thief has stolen from businesses, churches, learning centers, and charitable organizations.
Anyone with information on these thefts should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
