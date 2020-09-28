College students need to make sure to fill out the census

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - College students make up a large amount of Jonesboro’s population, making it crucial for students to fill the census out correctly.
College students living on their own for the first time may not understand they need to fill out the census to reflect their college town.
Wherever you lived on April 1 is the location you need to put on your response. Students who live at school need to be counted at school, even if you temporarily live somewhere else because of COVID-19.
The deadline to fill out the census has extended to Oct. 31.
If you live in a dorm or college facility, your college has already counted you. If you live in an apartment, your census needs to reflect that.
If you have roommates, they need to be included. Even if you are unsure if they have already filled out the census, include the whole household.
If you usually live with your parents during the school year, they should include you in their response.
Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said that a lot of people think the census is just a number.
“We would be a struggling community without Arkansas State University. Everything that university does makes Jonesboro look a little bit better and a better place to live, so we are grateful to them, but we need a count of their students to provide the resources for them,” Campbell said.
Every person counted equals $32,000 worth of funding for over ten years. Being counted for the census now will pay off for years to come.
You can fill out the census by mail, online, or over the phone. For more information on how to correctly fill out your census, click here. To fill out the census online, click here.
