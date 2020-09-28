Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 67

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving several vehicles has shut down U.S. Highway 67 in Randolph County indefinitely and claimed at least one life.
According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday less than a mile southwest of State Highway 328 near Reyno.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News the three trucks had stopped for road construction, but a fourth truck did not and rear-ended the others.
The driver of the fourth truck was killed. There were no other fatalities or injuries, according to the sheriff.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports there is a large amount of oil and fuel on the road from the vehicles involved.
All lanes of traffic are shut down, as of 1:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
Bell told Region 8 News the highway will remain closed “for an extended period of time.” Traffic is being redirected through downtown Reyno.
Arkansas State Police are on the scene.
We will update this story as new details emerge.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.