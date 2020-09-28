Flu shot & COVID-19 test clinic for homeless set for Sept. 29

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro HUB is hosting a flu shot and COVID-19 test for the homeless population on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
The health department will administer the testing and shots.
With hospitals having an overwhelming volume of patients because of the coronavirus, HUB executive director Kimberly Chase stresses the importance that the homeless remain healthy this winter season.
“We want to keep them as healthy as possible this winter season also because the resources are not out there. Everybody has been affected by COVID-19, and some of the resources that were available pre-COVID are either less or nonexistent,” said Chase.
Chase added that with access to healthcare being so challenging for the homeless population, it is important that they do everything they can to help prevent them from getting sick.
The HUB is accepting donations such as hand warmers, toe warmers, non-perishable foods with high protein, socks, coats, and hygiene items.
