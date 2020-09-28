Gamble’s regional manager recalls Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was just a regular day on March 28 for Drew Kellums and his team at Gamble Home Furnishings off of Highway 49.
That was until the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Craighead County.
Kellums recalled his wife calling him in grave concern about what was heading towards the store.
“She is a little bit beside herself, telling me that there’s a tornado coming, and while I was on that phone call, our owner beeps in on my phone and he says to get everybody to our safe room because it looks like there’s something coming our way.”
The tornado wiped out Gamble’s Clearance Center and tore through the back of the warehouse that was behind the store.
Kellums was grateful he took heed to owner Chris Gamble’s warning, given that there were customers present during the time.
“It’s scary to think of, what could’ve happened if we still had those people in our clearance center.”
After the tornado hit, Kellums and his team wasted no time with cleaning up.
It took approximately two months, but the store quickly recovered from the damages, and business is better than ever.
Kellums says that he normally would not worry about tornado warnings, but he plans to take extra precautions from now on.
