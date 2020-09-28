Gateway Tire to return to Caraway location by mid-2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When an EF-3 tornado hit Jonesboro on March 28, one of the places that was hit hardest was Gateway Tire on Caraway Road.
Retail manager Danny Cook says he and his wife were in a safe room watching coverage of the tornado rolling through Jonesboro when he had a gut feeling.
“I said, ‘it hit the store,’" Cook said to his wife. "She said ‘how do you know?’ and I said ‘I can just feel it.’”
Cook was ultimately right. The next morning, he went to what was left of the building to recover what he could. They were able to recover most of the tires but other than that,
“No equipment survived the storm, no office furniture, no nothing,” Cook said.
The tire store quickly relocated to Parker Road behind Orscheln. Cook says they were able to move so quickly thanks to relationships built with his customers.
Cook says he’s grateful that they were able to move, but he says he’s excited to have more space to operate in soon.
“We’re just very cramped here," Cook said. "[The current location] has six bays and we’re going to have 29 bays when we move in. It’ll be the most high-tech, up-to-date tire store in the state of Arkansas.”
The rebuilding process on the original Gateway location has started. In fact, the floor and walls should be up by the end of October.
The new and improved Gateway Tire location on Caraway will be finished by late spring or early summer of 2021, with the potential to be built even sooner.
“We just really appreciate all of our customers following us to this new location and being very patient with us," Cook said. "We’ll be back, bigger and stronger than ever.”
