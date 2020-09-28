Hundreds of bikers gather in Gaston County to “Back the Blue”

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of riders and hundreds of motorcycles took part in a huge motorcycle ride in Gaston County on Saturday to show support for police.
The “Back the Blue” event attracted riders from across the area.
Riders paid a $10 donation to take part in the event and raffle tickets were sold for $1 apiece. Organizers were able to raise $5,000 in corporate sponsorships. The money raised from Saturday’s event will go to charities that are supported by the Gastonia and Gaston County Police departments.
The charity ride began at 9:00 am at Eastridge Mall.
“Wanted to say that I had a great time,” Paige Couch Williams posted on social media. “Will definitely come out and support again. Kudos to all the organizers and labor that it took to set it up and tear it down. And thank you to all the officers that made it happen from leading the rides to blocking the roads. I will always back the blue￼.”
“What a fantastic event. Very well organized,” wrote Henry Lowe.
“This was one of the most enjoyable rides I’ve been on in a while,” Clark Lewis posted. “Well planned well executed just a bunch of good people. Kudos guys y’all did a great job.”
The event was advertised as the “1st Annual,” meaning organizers hope to continue to hold rides in the future.
“Back the Blue” events have become popular in recent months to show support for law enforcement.
