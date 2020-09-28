JHS alums Noah Gatlin & Jashaud Stewart got playing time in Razorback season opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was Media Monday in Jonesboro and in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks look to regroup after falling in the season opener. Two JHS alums played against #4 Georgia.
Redshirt sophomore Noah Gatlin got the start at right tackle. He continues his comeback after missing all of 2019 with a torn ACL. Jashaud Stewart was playing 6A East ball last fall. #58 suited up for the Hogs on special teams.
Sam Pittman’s crew now focus on The Pirate and the air raid. Arkansas hits the road Saturday to face Mike Leach and #16 Mississippi State.
“Seemed to me like he checks the pass game like most people check the run game,” Pittman said. “Wants to find out whether you’re in man, whether you’re in zone. Whether you’re in 3, whether you’re in 4, whether you’re in 2. And then goes to attack and knows how to attack it. We’ll find out however we need to cover them, and whatever we’ll need to do to give us an advantage. But we’ll still run multiple schemes, multiple coverages, and things of that nature.”
Arkansas faces #16 Mississippi State Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.
