Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott reflects on tornado 6 months later

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police Chief Rick Elliott took time to reflect on the six-month anniversary of the Jonesboro tornado, praising his officers for their response to the community after the storm.
Elliott said after the storm passed, he immediately got dressed and went toward the areas affected.
One of the first areas he saw was the damage at Magic Touch on South Caraway Road.
He said as he continued to drive toward the Mall at Turtle Creek, he noticed debris and power lines down everywhere but was able to make it to the mall to set up the command post.
He’s grateful not many were in the mall at the time.
“The amount of injuries and the fact that we didn’t have loss of life may be attributed to COVID,” Elliott said. “You know, other than that, I think God laid his hand on us and blessed us and, you know, we were just very fortunate to have just a few minor injuries.”
Elliott added that he expected the number of injuries to be higher, but in the end, he reported 22 injuries.
He also thanked the response from multiple law enforcement agencies, off-duty doctors and nurses, along with others in the community who did their part to help in any way they could.
