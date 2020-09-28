Jonesboro Veterans Parade will go on as scheduled Nov. 7

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 Jonesboro Veterans Parade will go on as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the Parade Planning Committee announced the parade will happen Saturday, Nov. 7.
It’ll start at 10 a.m. along Main Street in downtown Jonesboro.
Those who want to attend must follow outdoor activity guidelines placed by the Arkansas Department of Health, including social distancing and wearing a mask.
Hand sanitizer will also be available for attendees.
According to the release, there will also be no bleacher seating at the event. Those wanting to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the route for seating.
A brief ceremony will occur at the conclusion of the parade, with a special speaker.
Those wanting to register to participate in the parade can do so by clicking here.
