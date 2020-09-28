Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in parked car

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man is being held on a $250,000 bond after police say he admitted to forcing his hand inside a girl’s pants.
The alleged incident happened inside a parked car on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 9.
According to the initial incident report, 18-year-old David Alan Smith “pleaded for” the 15-year-old victim to sit out in his car with him.
While sitting out in his vehicle, Smith said they started “playing with each other.”
It was at that time the victim’s older sister, who had been watching from inside the home, and her husband ran out and got the victim.
Later, during questioning by police, Smith said he had touched the victim. When the detective asked if the victim had touched him, Smith said “No.”
Smith stated he was rubbing the victim’s genitals when her sister came outside.
According to the incident report, he “apologized to the sister and left the scene.”
Smith reportedly told investigators he and the victim had smoked marijuana, “and that he could not remember the night clearly.”
While he initially claimed he thought the victim was his age, Smith later told detectives he “truly did not believe she was 18.”
On Sept. 25, a judge found probable cause existed to arrest Smith for second-degree sexual assault.
Smith is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance on Oct. 28.
The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim.
