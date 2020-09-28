Paragould ATV rider fatally injured in crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A 71-year-old Paragould man died after a car struck his utility vehicle.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the intersection of Oak Drive and Hickory Cove.
Donald Copeland was northbound on Oak Drive on a 2012 Polaris off-road vehicle.
According to the preliminary crash report, a 2006 Ford Escape traveling south on Oak attempted to turn onto Hickory Cove and turned too sharply and struck Copeland’s ATV.
Copeland was taken to a Memphis hospital where he later died.
ASP did not identify the driver of the Ford Escape.
According to the report, the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry when the crash happened.
