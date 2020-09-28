Pedestrian struck, killed on highway

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man walking on a busy highway Sunday afternoon was struck and killed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 27 on Highway 51, two miles south of Fisk.
According to the crash report, Steven A. Sherwood, 56, of Fisk was walking in the roadway when a southbound 2006 GMC Sierra driven by 78-year-old Melvin D. Wagster of Holcomb hit him.
Butler County Assistant Coroner Brian Fugate pronounced Sherwood dead at the scene at 12:50 p.m.
