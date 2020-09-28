Police investigating school shooting threat

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport police and school administrators want to know who wrote a school shooting threat in a campus bathroom.
Administrators with the Newport Special School District announced on social media Monday that students had notified them of the threat.
District leaders then contacted the Newport Police Department and are working with investigators to identify the culprit.
“The reality of it is, is in today’s society we have to and will always take any type of threat seriously,” Superintendent Brett Bunch said.
Administrators encouraged parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats, even as a joke.
They also said all threats would be taken seriously, and students could face possible criminal charges and expulsion.
The district did not provide any other details, including which school the threat was found.
