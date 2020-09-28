Search underway for 2 jail escapees last seen in the Heartland

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for two men accused of escaping form the Shannon County Jail and were last seen in Reynolds County, Missouri.
Authorities are looking for Hunter S. Vest, 20 of Elsinore, and Cameron P. Kennedy, 25 of Duncan, Oklahoma.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Vest and Kennedy overpowered and assaulted a jailer shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27.
Shortly after the assault, the two inmates escaped the jail and left area in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with an aluminum toolbox in the bed.
The truck was parked at a business across the street from the jail.
MSHP says authorities chased after the truck into the Ellington area, but the inmates managed to elude officer near Highway 72 in Reynolds County.
Both inmates were wearing orange jumpsuits when they escaped.
Vest is described as 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said Vest is known to have connections in the Qulin area. He was being held on a Carter County charge of resisting arrest by fleeing.
Kennedy is described as 5-foot-11-inches and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was being held on Carter County charges of tampering with a motor vehicle first degree and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vest and/or Kennedy is as to contact the MSHP Troop G headquarters at 417-469-3121, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office at 573-226-3615 or their local police.
