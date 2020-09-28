Sept. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Scattered showers and storms move out by midday with an early fall cold front, giving way to sunshine by the afternoon.
Many locations will be left with a half-inch to an inch of rainfall from this system.
Breezy, cool September weather can be expected for today through the middle of the workweek.
For the first day of October, a second cold front provides a reinforcing shot of chilly air, sending overnight lows to the lower 40s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Six months ago today an EF-3 tornado tore through Jonesboro, destroying businesses and homes. We have live team coverage of that fateful day and how far the city and its people have come in their recovery.
Traffic alert: If your commute takes you down Academy Drive in Paragould, be prepared to find an alternate route this morning.
COVID-19 has changed many things in our lives, including how many worship. One Region 8 church shows us how they have adapted in the time of a pandemic.
ICYMI: Jonesboro police are investigating a downtown shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.