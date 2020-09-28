Six months later: Jonesboro Municipal Airport’s plans after tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport was among one of the areas taking a direct hit of the tornado.
Planes overturned and tossed, buildings demolished, and lighting gone after the EF-3 tornado came across the airport on March 28.
Manager George Jackson and his family took shelter in his office. He and his family were fine after the storm, but now he works around the clock to restore the airport.
While it’s come leaps and bounds over the past six months, they still have work to do.
The first task, to get the debris off the runway to reopen for planes. Next, pile up and get rid of destroyed buildings and keep going.
The list goes on and on for Jackson. In August, they planned to rebuild and grow larger using federal money.
Many ideas have been discussed in the process.
One idea that stood out includes the possibility of strengthening existing runways.
This would mean big planes can land and take off here instead of going elsewhere.
An airfield environmental study was scheduled for last month to see if the airport qualified.
All of this work taking place while the lighting was replaced, windsocks were rehung, and hangars rebuilt.
Jackson made sure all planes landed and few safely.
The airport has come a long way in six months, with much still in store.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.