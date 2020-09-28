Police shut down Harrisburg Road after vehicle hits power pole

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle knocked down a power pole early Monday morning, knocking out electricity to several City Water and Light customers and shutting down Harrisburg Road.
The crash, according to Jonesboro police, happened at approximately 2:10 a.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Harrisburg Road south of Interstate 555.
Officers shut down both lanes of Harrisburg from Medallion Drive to Parker Road. They estimate the closures could last 3-4 hours.
Kevin Inboden with CWL said the collision snapped the pole, knocking out power to customers along Harrisburg from Stonebridge to Gladiolus Drives, and along Parker between Harrisburg Road and Gillis Drive.
CWL crews opened field switches around the accident to isolate the damaged area, Inboden said, restoring power to much of the area shortly after 3 a.m.
However, he said the broken pole will be out of service until crews can complete their work to replace the pole.
Inboden said it could be 8-9:30 a.m. before power is restored to all customers in the affected area.
