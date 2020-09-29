Ameren establishes clean energy plan, includes net-zero goal by 2050

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Corporation has established a net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050 across all its operations in Missouri and Illinois.
The company also announced its largest-ever expansion of clean solar and wind generation.
The clean energy expansion is included in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) of Ameren Missouri.
The IRP evaluates a range of customer energy needs and a variety of ways those needs can be met through building new, cleaner generation resources, as well as expanding customer renewable energy, energy efficiency and demand response programs.
“This is a step change in renewable energy investments and carbon emission reductions from the plan we presented three years ago,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “Under our plan, customers will receive significant benefits from advances in technology and falling renewable energy costs, as well as from robust energy efficiency programs to help keep their energy costs affordable.”
This new, more aggressive goal reflects the company’s leadership and continued commitment to clean energy and the environment.
Milestones include reducing carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2040, based on 2005 levels.
The new goals accelerate and expand on the company’s 2017 pledge and are consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
Highlights of Ameren Missouri’s plan to achieve this goal include:
• The company’s largest investments in renewable solar and wind energy in its history.
• Investing billions of dollars, creating thousands of jobs.
• Building on an already solid base of carbon-free generation.
• Advancing retirements of coal-fired energy centers.
• Offering customers even more clean energy choices.
• Continuing focus on reliability and affordability.
Advances in technology and decreasing costs for renewable energy and energy storage are making it possible to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, keeping energy affordable and reliable while strengthening environmental stewardship.
Ameren Missouri’s IRP includes investment of nearly $8 billion in renewable energy over the next two decades.
By 2030, the company would add 3,100 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation reflecting a combined investment of approximately $4.5 billion.
Ameren Missouri projects the plan will create thousands of new construction jobs.
The benefits of these investments extend through the local economy, leading to greater levels of opportunity for many, including diverse suppliers.
Investments are already underway, with the planned acquisition of two Missouri-based wind energy facilities in the next few months for approximately $1.2 billion.
“Communities in Missouri are already seeing the benefits of economic expansion driven by the availability, construction and ongoing operation of renewable resources,” Lyons said. “Renewable energy, constructed right here in Missouri, is good for the local economy.”
Ameren Missouri continues to invest in its existing carbon-free energy sources – including nuclear, hydro and solar – while also evaluating and pursuing additional clean energy innovations.
Nearly 30 percent of Ameren Missouri’s current energy generation comes from these sources.
“Climate change is one of the most important issues of our time. Our transformative plan to add large amounts of wind and solar energy generation will ensure all customers, regardless of where they happen to live or their household income, have access to clean, reliable and affordable energy,” said Gwen Mizell, vice president of sustainability and electrification at Ameren. “Our plan is a progressive move toward building a sustainable energy future.”
