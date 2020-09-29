412 Bypass to open Oct. 7, homeowners concerned

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been three years in the making, and $13 million spent to open the 412 bypass in Paragould. Homeowners living near the highway shared their concerns about getting used to the new road Tuesday.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the bypass will open on Oct. 7.
On the stretch, seven roads will intersect the bypass.
For homeowner Jonathan Foresythe, he’s concerned about the Highway 358 intersection.
“My first thoughts are concern due to the fact that there is no light out there. There’s no stoplight, there’s no streetlight. It is very dark,” Foresythe said.
He added after opening, it could start a series of unfortunate events, and he’s not alone with this thought.
“I think it will help us, but we’re going to have to be careful because we don’t want anybody getting killed because it’s opened,” homeowner Jill Carlisle said.
Her home sits on Highway 49, where she and her husband have lived for 15 years. She’s concerned about her grandkids driving on the new pavement.
“It’s a worry to me for the high school kids to drive, and they’ll be the ones that’ll be crossing it, coming from down here at the new high school, crossing it and going back home and stuff,” she said.
Carlisle hopes drivers in the area are aware of the stop signs scattered along the road, and so is Foresythe.
“People are not used to stopping. It is going to be a little bit of a mess for a while, I have a feeling,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.