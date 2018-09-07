Chilly Nights, Warm Days

It’s that time of year when you find yourself using the heat in the morning but the air conditioning by the afternoon. No better example of that then our weather on Wednesday. We’ll wake up in the low 50s making for a cool start. Breezy southwest wind and sunshine will warm us up very quickly putting us near 80 degrees by the afternoon. That’s almost a 30-degree change! It’ll be brief, as cooler air moves in by Thursday when highs are closer to 70. We really get cool to end the week. Morning temperatures in the 40s will only lead to highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday. Our next rain chance will come this weekend, but the timing is still unclear. Right now, the best chance of rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts again look below an inch. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.