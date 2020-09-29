HUB hosts flu shot and COVID testing clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB hosted their flu shot and COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday afternoon after they handed out their weekly hot lunches.
The health department was present to administer the shots and tests.
With flu season approaching during a pandemic, healthcare facilities will be facing issues with capacity.
HUB director Kimberly Chase says she has taken extra steps to ensure that the homeless are healthy this winter.
“It’s going to be challenging this winter for them to stay healthy, so we’ve done as much as we can to help them stay healthy.”
They also are currently accepting donations such as winter coats, hats, gloves, and hand and toe warmers.
