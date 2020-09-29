Jonesboro apartments left untouched since March 28 Tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many in the City of Jonesboro have already finished or started the process of rebuilding, an apartment building sits in its same condition since March 28.
“It’s an eyesore. If another storm comes, we have built back, and this building can blow right into my building and destroy it again," Owner of Hearing Specialists and Smith Commercial Properties Greg Smith said.
Smith’s properties were in the direct path of the tornado.
He’s been able to rebuild, but next door, not a brick moved.
“People trying to get things of value out of there. We know that for a fact because it’s a refrigerator in there with a rope around it,' Smith said.
The property at 2221 Needham; units A, B, C, and D left untouched since that tornado hit.
“I’m afraid that there is going to be some children come, it’s open, they can get in at any time and play. As you can see the structure is leaning already. I am afraid someone is going to get in there and the thing is going to fall and kill them," Smith said.
Jonesboro Councilman LJ Bryant even agreeing it’s a safety hazard and something needs to be done.
“We’ve been fortunate number one that no one was seriously injured and there were no fatalities. The town has recovered nicely for the most part; I mean as we look at what’s behind us here there is certainly some recovery to do," Bryant said
He says there have been some internal conversations held between city leaders about the major blight on major corridors and it is possible that at the next council meeting there will be a serious conversation about setting a hard deadline to clean up.
“The town has tried to be patient and work with people along the way to make sure they got back on their feet. But now as we mark our 6-month anniversary, it time for the city to get serious about cleaning up these properties,' Bryant said.
According to the Craighead County Accessor’s Office, the property is owned by Carson Investments LLC.
Region 8 News tried the only number associated with Carson Investments LLC and that line was unavailable.
The Jonesboro City Code Enforcement has also attempted to get in touch with Carson Investments LLC.
“We sent them multiple letters,” Director of Code Enforcement, Michael Tyner said.
Tyner confirmed that they are moving forward with the condemnation process.
Region 8 News will continue to follow the condemnation process.
