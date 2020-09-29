Jonesboro woman successfully graduates from Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficient Program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro woman recently graduated from the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficient Program.
It is a five-year voluntary program for those that receive Section 8 assistance and, when Tiffany Parks learned about it, she didn’t think it could hurt to try it out.
But now she said it was one of the best moves she could make for her family.
“My favorite part is when we had a class about home buying,” Parks said.
Parks attended classes on home buying, finances, and even healthy eating.
The five-year Family Self-Sufficiency Program for the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority began in Arkansas in 1993.
The program connects those on government assistance with the needed resources to help move them towards achieving economic independence.
Tiffany Parks is a recent graduate and is urging others to “use Section 8 housing as a stepping-stone.” She said she wants to spread the word that the resources are there, and you can succeed no matter the circumstance.
“Especially with me being a single mother of two children, I never really thought I would be in the position I am now. You should use it for the resources rather, it’s for school or if you want to start a business,” Parks said.
The coordinator of the Family Self-Sufficiency Program, Jennifer Francomano, debunks the stereotypes that people on government assistance are getting over.
“People think that when people get on government assistance, it’s just people taking advantage of the system, and that’s not the case at all. So many individuals use government assistant programs to better their lives,” Francomano said. “They just happen to be in a different situation than what others can realize or are accustomed to, and they use the programs for what they are there for.”
But after completing various workshops, getting her degree in criminal justice, and making enough money, Tiffany is excited about the future.
“Anything you are trying to achieve in life, they are there to help you. You just have to want it for yourself,” Parks said.
She said completing the program was like crossing the finish line for her and her children. She has started looking for a career in her field and also hopes to soon be a homeowner.
