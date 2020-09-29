Lepanto police investigating shooting

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in the Poinsett County town of Lepanto are investigating a weekend shooting.
Mayor Earnie Hill confirmed to Region 8 News on Tuesday that Chief Chad Henderson’s office was investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Around 6 p.m. Sept. 26, officers responded to a call of a reported shooting at an apartment on Maple Street, according to a news release.
No one was injured; however, the case is under investigation.
Hill said Henderson would release more information when it becomes available.
Anyone with information on this alleged shooting incident should call the Lepanto Police Department at 870-475-2566.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.