Man killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Judsonia man died Monday after state troopers say he lost control of his SUV and hit several trees.
The crash happened just before noon on State Highway 11 near Rayburn Road in White County, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report.
Mark A. Hemmert, 29, was southbound when he failed to negotiate a left curve near Rayburn Road.
His 1998 Ford Expedition left the road and struck multiple trees before coming to a final stop in a ditch.
Hemmert was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Baswell of Searcy, was taken to UAMS with unspecified injuries.
According to Trooper Andrew A. Lay’s report, the weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
