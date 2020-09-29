Missouri man pleads guilty to methamphetamine charges, possession of a firearm

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Arbyrd, Missouri man has plead guilty to to Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to Distribute and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
A U.S. District Judge accepted this plea from Steven Bowen, 55, on Monday.
The Judge set sentencing for January 7, 2021.
On November 4, 2019, a Confidential Informant (“CI”) working with law enforcement officers contacted Bowen to request to purchase methamphetamine.
The CI arranged to purchase two ounces of methamphetamine from Bowen at the CI’s residence in Dunklin County, Missouri.
An Undercover officer went to the CI’s residence for the purchase.
Bowen arrived at the CI’s residence and provided the methamphetamine.
Also On November 4, 2019, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant to search Bowen’s residence.
Officers found methamphetamine and a firearm.
This case was investigated by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
