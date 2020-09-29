NEA Baptist prepares for flu season on top of dealing with COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At NEA Baptist in Jonesboro, the Ear, Nose, and Throat office is preparing for the upcoming flu season in addition to COVID-19.
Dr. Jeffrey Myhill said this fall season will be unique. Not only do you have the normal flu season, but you also have COVID-19 to worry about as well.
He said he wants to do his part in making his patients feel comfortable.
“We’re going to have to change gears and look at the symptoms,” Dr. Myhill said. “We want to try to ease their worry and treat the symptoms accordingly as they present.”
Hospital staff said that they’re prepared to see an influx of patients as flu season begins, and with COVID-19 still looming.
“Capacity and supply and staffing [have] been really good so far,” Sam Lynd, Chief Executive Officer at NEA Baptist, said. “Certainly, our folks are busy, working really hard, but today, our doors remain wide open, and we’re taking care of every patient that we can.”
Part of treating symptoms and easing fears with COVID-19 or the flu involves the procedures. To combat this, the hospital is now offering new treatments, including balloon sinuplasty, to help fight sinuses.
Dr. Myhill is the only physician in Jonesboro offering these procedures. He said all of the operations are minimally invasive.
