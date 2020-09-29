1 person killed in Portageville shooting

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, September 28, 2020, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a gunshot victim at a residence on State Highway KK near Portageville, Missouri.
Upon arrival, New Madrid County Sheriff Deputies located an 18-year-old white female as the gunshot victim.
The New Madrid County coroner responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
A person of interest was arrested and is being held pending formal charges.
New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are still investigating the shooting.
