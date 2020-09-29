Red Wolves Raw: Football preps for SBC opener, record breaking Women’s Soccer

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State football is getting ready for the Sun Belt opener. The Red Wolves travel to Coastal Carolina to face the Chanticleers. Kickoff is Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN2.
Hear from QB Logan Bonner, LB Caleb Bonner, & TE/LB TW Ayers after Tuesday’s practice.
Arkansas State women’s soccer is off to their best start in program history. The 4-0 Red Wolves host Little Rock Thursday at 3:00pm on ESPN+. Sarah Sodoma set the all-time goals record last week, Megan McClure is the new A-State all-time leader in shutouts.
Hear from the two record holders along with A-State head coach Brian Dooley.
