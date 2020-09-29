Senath-Hornersville School District awarded $112,000, Dexter to receive Wi-Fi Hotspot

“Now, more than ever, rural Missouri students and school districts require modern technological infrastructure, support, and other tools to be successful,” said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. “Through our Community Facilities programs, USDA Rural Development is able to partner with schools to provide their students and teachers the technology and infrastructure required for success. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”